Punjab: Congressmen booked after self-immolation attempt by vegetable vendor

A day after a vegetable vendor at Gidderbaha tried to immolate himself after being allegedly threatened to shift his kiosk elsewhere, the police Tuesday booked five Congressmen.

The vendor, Manish Kumar, had set himself on fire on Monday night and sustained 40 per cent burns.

Following a complaint by Manish’s brother Deepak, police have booked Congressman Radhey Sham Chhabra, his son and three unidentified persons.

SHO Gidderbaha was also shifted to in police lines after the complaint. As per the complaint, Manish’s kiosk, which he has been running for years, was located near Radhey Sham’s shop. Radhey Sham opened another gate of his shop from near the kiosk and had asked Manish to shift his kiosk elsewhere after which the latter set himself

on fire. Manish alleged close aides of Congress MLA Amarinder Raja Warring were forcing him to shift his kiosk and had even taken away his material worth Rs 40,000. Baljeet Singh, SHO Gidderbaha, said no one had been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, Warring told mediapersons a thorough probe was needed into the matter to punish the guilty.

DC Sumeet Jarangal has already ordered a magisterial probe into the matter.

