Punjab Congress backs protest by Dalit groups

PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday said that the ruling party in the state has decided to support the agitation by Dalit groups. “I along with Cabinet minister and MLAs would also be submitting a memorandum to Governor V P Singh Badnore demanding that a review petition to orders of the Supreme Court should be filed immediately,” said Jakhar. Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said that Congress MLAs and workers will support and actively participate in the protest. He said that he is against any kind of dilution of the provision of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribe (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act.

In Ludhiana, Congress MLA from Gill constituency, Kuldeep Singh Vaid announced that he will be supporting and protesting along with SC/ST organisations. “This is not only a call by Congress party, but I too have decided to do it individually as I am also from reserved category. It is not right to tamper with the Indian constitution which was made by Dr B R Ambedkar keeping in view the welfare of all communities. The protest will be peaceful and we have requested protesters not to interrupt emergency services like ambulances,” said Vaid.

