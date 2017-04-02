Punjab: Cold store owner booked for blast at facility that killed 4

Debris of the potato cold store. Express Debris of the potato cold store. Express

A day after a massive blast in Guru Nanak Cold Store located in Dhuri left four people dead and several injured, the police on Saturday booked owner of the cold store, Hardev Singh, whose two-year-old son is also among the injured. As of now, the police have not arrested Hardev, who is at Ludhiana’s DMCH where his son is being treated. Harjinder Singh, SHO Dhuri city, said, “We have lodged an FIR against the cold store owner. We can add more charges later once we get the report of an inquiry being conducted by the SDM.”

The four who died in the incident have been identified as Gurmeet Singh, a farmer from Sekha village based in Ludhiana who had come to deposit his potato stock in the cold store, Pinto alias Amarjeet (28) from Jahangir village of Dhuri who was a worker in the cold store, Paramjeet Singh (45) and his son Rajan (22), both of whom worked in the cold store.

The SHO said a total of 19 people had to be admitted in local hospitals as they had inhaled ammonia gas which leaked from the cold store. All have been discharged. Another 17 people, who sustained injuries when the building of cold store collapsed, are still admitted in different hospitals, he said. It’s suspected that the blast occurred after the air conditioner’s pipe blew up, bringing down the building and causing leakage of ammonia gas.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now