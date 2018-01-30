CM Amarinder Singh skips Ludhiana visit again, businessmen fume

Security was deployed as the Chief Minister was expected to visit Government Primary School in Giaspura. (Express photo: Gurmeet Singh) Security was deployed as the Chief Minister was expected to visit Government Primary School in Giaspura. (Express photo: Gurmeet Singh)

SCHEDULED TO inaugurate the newly constructed block of Government Primary School Giaspura, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh once again skipped a visit to Ludhiana visit Monday. Several businessmen of the city, who had gathered to meet him, said they were not at all surprised. “Seeing the past trend, it would have been a pleasant surprise if he had actually come here. Since becoming CM, he has not held a single meeting with us. We were in fact surprised that he has agreed to come to inaugurate a school building. He just kept his record intact,” said an industrialist.

The new wing of the government primary school in Giaspura has been constructed by Vardhaman Textiles, owned by SP Oswal under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Many industrialists from textile, cycle and other industries of Ludhiana had gathered at the school Monday hoping to meet the CM. However, it was at the last minute that Finance Minister Manpreet Badal arrived and they were informed that the CM would not be there.

“He says his government has eliminated VIP culture but since becoming CM, he has hardly bothered to visit Ludhiana,” said one of them.

Since becoming CM in March last year, he has visited the ‘industrial city’ Ludhiana only once, when the plastic factory collapsed at Suffian Chowk killing 16 persons.

Previously, on September 6, Captain was scheduled to lay foundation stone of various projects in Ludhiana and invites were also sent for a press conference. It was cancelled and Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was sent to fill-in at last minute.

Then on November 23, he visited Namdhari sect headquarters at Bhaini Sahib in district but chose to stay away from Ludhiana city..

He was also scheduled to inaugurate the NRIs literary conference at GGN Khalsa College on January 16 but again it was Sidhu who turned up instead of him.

‘Harsimrat Badal bought votes for crores’

Meanwhile, inaugurating the school wing, Manpreet Badal appreciated industrial houses for helping the government. He also targeted his uncle, former CM Parkash Singh Badal, cousin Sukhbir Badal and and sister-in-law MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

“It has been proved that whomsoever is thrown out from SAD by Badals, he/she never rises again. However, I bloomed and proved it wrong. They tried to kill me politically but failed,” he said.

