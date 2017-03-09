Punjab: Closed state-owned thermal power plants worry engineers

PUNJAB POWER Engineers Association (PPEA) has expressed its concerns over closed government-owned thermal power plants at Bathinda, Lehra Mohabbat and Ropar. Together, these plants have a generational capacity of 2,560 Megawatt(MW), of which 460 MW is of Bathinda thermal plant alone. PPEA members, who met in Bathinda Wednesday, said the Bathinda plant, which needed renovation, had been shut completely since October 1, 2016, while Lehra Mohabbat and Ropar Thermal plants were only generating 25% of their total capacity.

PPEA president Bhupinder Singh said, “Since a new government is about to be formed, we are expressing our concerns and giving suggestions as to how things can be improved. In a petition submitted to Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC), Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has clearly mentioned zero generation from Bathinda thermal plant for the next three years and hence it is high time that PSPCL should think of having its own generation plants.”

P K Singla, vice-president of PPEA, said, “So far, PSPCL has not clarified as to what they are going to do with the staff employed in thermal plants which are hardly generating any electricity. Over 3,000 regular employees are working in these units. We suggest the new government should think about welfare of employees.”