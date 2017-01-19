Punjab: Chopped body of 8-yr-old found, cops file FIR against unknown persons

Hours after body of an 8-year-old child was found cut into six pieces at Karnail Singh Nagar of Ludhiana Tuesday late evening, the police registered an FIR with murder charges against unidentified suspects.

The police have been suspecting it to be case of human sacrifice or murder over personal enmity. The child, identified as Deepu, had been missing since Monday and his body was found headless and his arms were also chopped off. “My wife returned home at around 1.30 pm while I returned at 5 pm on Monday. We both work as daily wagers. When we reached home, Deepu was missing and his sister was lying on bed alone. Someone kidnapped and killed him either due to a superstition or personal enmity,” said Dileep.

Watch what else is making news

On Tuesday when Deepu went missing, Dileep started searching for him in the area with a photograph and also promised a reward of Rs 10,000.

Later, Deepu’s body was found in a sack i at a vacant plot near his home in Dugri.

ACP Atam Nagar, Yogiraj, said that none of the suspects have been identified yet and an FIR has been registered at Dugri police station.