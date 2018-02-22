Punjab artists welcome Trudeau with unique artworks

Manjit Singh Gill with his sculpture. (Gurmeet Singh) Manjit Singh Gill with his sculpture. (Gurmeet Singh)

Artists extended a warm welcome to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with their unique creations and artworks Wednesday. Asserting that Punjab is known for its warm hospitality and ‘Jee Aayan Nu’ culture, the artists said that they thought of creating artworks for the Canadian Prime Minister as a token of thanks for what he and his government has done for Punjab nationals settled in Canada.

Gurpreet Singh, an artist from Bathinda, created a huge portrait of Trudeau wearing a bhangra costume and a turban. He also gave a Canadian touch to the portrait by adding the Canadian flag on the turban. The artwork with a caption ‘Welcome Justin Trudeau to Punjab’ has gone viral on the social media.

A painting by artist Gurpreet Singh. (Gurmeet Singh) A painting by artist Gurpreet Singh. (Gurmeet Singh)

“It is an oil painting. I decided to make this because I wanted to say thanks to Trudeau for the apology he tendered on the behalf of his countrymen for Komagata Maru incident. It has gone viral and I am getting calls from abroad from people interested in buying it. But I want to gift this to Trudeau only. It wasn’t possible this time as details of his visit were not final till the last day. I am planning to visit Canada and gift it to him somehow. It is not easy for a common man to reach Canadian PM, but I will keep trying. Our government has not welcomed him the way he should have been, so I tried making an effort from my side,” Gurpreet said.

Manjit Singh Gill, a sculptor from Moga’s Ghal Kalan village prepared a unique sculptor depicting India-Canada ties and it was put on display at the village on Wednesday. In the sculpture, he has not shown faces of any politician but just flags of India and Canada holding hands.

