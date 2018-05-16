Punjab: AAP joins villagers’ stir over ‘dirty’ water

Villagers in Lambi constituency Tuesday staged a dharna at Khudian Wala over supply of ‘contaminated’ water in the canals. AAP MLA Sukhpal Khaira also joined the protest. Two days ago, farmers of Kallerkhera and adjoining villages in Abohar had staged protests complaining that the water supply itself was scanty.

Khaira said, “Sirhind canal coming in this area provides supply in Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar areas for drinking as well as irrigation purposes. However, there is foul smell. The water gets contaminated on the way in industrial towns such as Ludhiana via Buddha Nallah. The villagers need clean drinking water supply .” Khaira said he had tweeted to CM Captain Amarinder Singh about the issue.

