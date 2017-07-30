42-year-old bizman jumps into Sudhar canal, dies

A 42-year-old grocery shop owner allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the canal near Sudhar in Ludhiana. His body was fished out Friday. As per his family, the victim Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Chandan Nagar in Ludhiana, was missing since July 26.

His brother Naresh Kumar told the police that the victim had left for market on July 26 but never returned. On July 27, his scooter was found near the canal.

The police had started the search operation on Thursday and his body was finally recovered Friday. The police also found a suicide note in the drawer of his shop.

The division number 4 police have booked Pushp Rajpal, neighbour of the deceased, based on the complaint of Naresh Kumar.

The suspect also runs a grocery shop and as per police, business rivalry was brewing between both the families.

Naresh Kumar alleged that his brother was depressed and the suspect was harassing his brother over business rivalry. ASI Balwinder Singh said that the suspect has been booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC and is yet to be arrested.

