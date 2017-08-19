2nd man injured in clash between SAD, Congress supporters dies

A day after clash in Abohar between SAD and Congress workers in which two died of bullet injuries, the police on Friday booked Vishu Kamboj, vice-president of Youth Akali Dal (Zone-1), for murder and under Arms Act.

One Gurmeet Singh had died Thursday night while another man, Surinder Bhambu, died of bullet injuries Friday. Both were Congress supporters. Police have lodged FIR on the statement of Congress man Jagmandeep Singh, who is also in hospital with injuries.

