Punjab: 25-year-old kills grandmother, self

A 25-year old man, who was a small-time Congress worker in Punjab’s Barnala city, allegedly killed his 70-year-old grandmother before shooting himself dead with his licensed gun on Sunday.

Harmesh Mittal killed his grandmother, Krishna Devi, minutes after his grandfather died of cancer.

Mittal was the general secretary of Barnala unit of the Youth Congress.

Makhan Sharma, president of Barnala’s district Congress committee, who lives in the same locality, said, “Half an hour after the death, Mittal went into a room and said that he wanted to talk to his grandmother. I was in the house at that time. He locked the door from inside and after a few minutes we heard a gunshot. When we broke the door, we found both dead. While Krishna Devi had been shot in her head and chest, he shot himself in the head.”

SSP Surjit Singh said that he had used his licensed .32 bore revolver.

Mittal’s father committed suicide when his mother was seven months pregnant. His mother had remarried after giving birth to him. Harmesh was raised by his grandparents. He was financially sound and had several properties apart from having a rental income of over Rs 2 lakh a month, sources said.

“Financial problem was not an issue, we are yet to find out the reason behind this incident, we will talk to the relatives about it. As of now everyone is in a state of shock,” said SSP Barnala.

