2 kg heroin found from peddler’s Ambala home

The STF recovered 2 kg heroin from the house of a drug-peddler in Ambala on Saturday. The house belongs to Gurnam Singh alias Bablu, who was arrested by the STF on July 11 with 4 kg of heroin. He is currently in jail with his two accomplices.

The latest recovery was made following information provided by Jaswant Kumar alias Billa, another drug-peddler who was arrested on July 23. Billa is from Amritsar and worked with Bablu.

Sub-Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge of STF’s Ludhiana unit, said both used to procure heroin from Pakistan-based smugglers. “They were in this business for more than two decades,” he said. Billa was first arrested in 1996 by Amritsar police with 44 kg of heroin. Then again, he was arrested with 85 kg heroin. He served 15 years of jail term after conviction and came out of jail three years back. He resumed drug business after his release.

