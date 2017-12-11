Post-clashes, no campaign for Mallanwala Khas Nagar Panchayat elections

Except Congress candidates, no other major party candidates have filed nomination papers. Except Congress candidates, no other major party candidates have filed nomination papers.

With SAD alleging that its candidates could not file nominations because they were not issued NoCs by the district authorities, there is hardly any poll campaign for Mallanwala Khas Nagar Panchayat of Ferozepur district, where clashes broke out between SAD and Congress workers a few days ago.

The polls for Mallanwala Khas Nagar Panchayat are due on December 20. There are a total of 31 contestants in the fray for 13 seats. However, except Congress candidates, no other major party candidates have filed nomination papers. Balwinder Singh, the former president of Mallanwala Khas Nagar Panchayat, said, “Authorities refused to give us the NoCs.”

However, Ferozepur’s deputy commissioner Ramvir Singh said, “We kept waiting for SAD candidates to seek NoCs, but no one turned up. There was no delay from our side.” Former SAD MLA Joginder Singh Jindu said as most of the people who wanted to contest polls had been booked for attempt to murder, everyone feared arrest if they went to get NoCs.

Out of the total 31 candidates in the fray, 13 are from Congress while another 13 are their covering candidates. The rest five are independents who filed nomination papers on December 8. The covering candidates are expected to withdraw their papers on Monday.

