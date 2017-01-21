Police recover 14 kg gold biscuits in Ludhiana

The police recovered 14 kg gold biscuits on Friday from two residents of Patiala at a check post near Clock Tower.

The police handed over the gold biscuits to the Income Tax department after the suspects failed to produce any documents. Ludhiana North ACP Sachin Gupta said that the police stopped a Maruti Alto car coming from Jagraon Bridge side and found the gold biscuits inside a bag.

The two persons — Dhiraj Kumar and Sushil Kumar — claimed that they were jewellers, but failed to produce any documents. The Income Tax department was informed and handed over the investigation.