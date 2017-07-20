Police free to seek help from CBI, NIA: Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar

The police are free to seek help from central probe agencies like CBI or NIA to crack the case of recent murder of pastor Sultan Masih and even past cases of similar nature, said state Congress president Sunil Jakhar who visited Ludhiana on Wednesday and met the family of the priest and assured them full justice.

Jakhar said the Punjab Police were working in the “most de-politicised manner” after the Congress government came to power. “After every 2-3 months, similar crimes are taking place in the state, which can disturb peace. But I am thankful to Punjabis who are handling the situation in a mature manner,” he said.

Jakhar referred to the murder of Namdhari’s matriarch Mata Chand Kaur, Shiv Sena leader Durga Das Gupta, murder of RSS state vice-president Jagdish Gagneja, murder of father-son duo who were dera followers and attack on Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale.

“All these incidents happened after a gap of 2-3 months. This is indeed a serious issue. You never know as what be the next plan of the miscreants will be. The Punjab Police have been given a free hand by the Congress government and they are free to seek help of central investigation agencies to find links between all these cases,” he said.

It needs to be mentioned that none of these cases have been solved to date. “Earlier, Punjab’s home minister was Sukhbir Singh Badal, who blamed Pakistan for these incidents. However, we want to get to root of the matter rather getting into a blame game,” Jakhar said.

