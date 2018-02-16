PM Modi’s address on exam stress: Punjab orders govt, private schools ‘Be prepared’

PM Narendra Modi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) PM Narendra Modi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The office of director general of school education (DGSE) Punjab issued orders Thursday to all government and private schools in the state to ensure that all arrangements are in place to make students hear/watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s talks on exam stress — Pariksha Par Charcha.

The orders, however, specify that students from Class 6 and above have to hear/watch Modi’s interaction with students on how to handle exam stress.

The orders further state that government schools should stream the programme live through EDUSAT sets available in schools. However, the schools which do not have EDUSAT facility have to arrange a television/radio set or use personal computer/laptop to stream it through internet.

It adds that apart from live broadcast on Doordarshan channels and All India Radio, it will also be live on websites of Prime Minister Office, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), YouTube channel of MHRD, Svayamprabha channels of MHRD, mygov.in and Facebook Live.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Prashant Goyal, DGSE Punjab, said that orders have been issued in line with orders received from MHRD. “Earlier, we invited questions from students which they want to ask from the Prime Minister. Now orders have been issued for all government and private schools in state to ensure that students watch the programme.”

In the orders that were issued inviting questions from the students, it was specified that a question should be short, direct, related to exam stress only and not more than 100 words. Students from Class 9 onwards or from colleges will be allowed to ask questions. Jasvir Singh, coordinator EDUSAT for Ludhiana district, said that most of the schools are well equipped with EDUSAT sets but in around 50 schools in district, LED screens were reportedly stolen. “The schools which reported theft have been given old LED screens. Middle schools do not have EDUSAT and they might take help of nearby high/senior secondary schools,” he said.

Paramjit Kaur, principal, BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, said that Class X students will be watch the interaction live in school hall. “Parents of rest of students from other classes have been informed through SMSs to ensure that they also watch the interaction along with their children. We did not receive any orders from Punjab government yet, but CBSE ones were duly received in time,” she said.

