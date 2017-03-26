PAU Kisan Mela concludes: Seeds of new paddy variety PR-126 record high sales, PAU warns farmers against PUSA 44

Farmers buy seeds during Kisan Mela at PAU in Ludhiana Saturday. Gurmeet Singh Farmers buy seeds during Kisan Mela at PAU in Ludhiana Saturday. Gurmeet Singh

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) sold more than 300 quintals of seeds of its new paddy variety PR-126 during the two-day kisan mela which concluded here Saturday.

A short-duration variety maturing in just 125 days, PR-126 takes less water, making it suitable for “water scarce” conditions in Punjab. It has a yield of 130 quintals/acre.

Currently, it is PUSA 44, the variety developed by Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) and HKR-48 by Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), that dominates fields in Punjab.

However, the scientists at PAU have warned farmers against PUSA 44 cultivation. This variety falls under ‘non-recommended’ category of PAU. It is to shift farmers’ preference from PUSA 44 that PAU introduced a better variety in form of PR-126 last year. However, last year, its seeds were available for trial basis in limited quantity only. This time, they were sold in bulk to the farmers at Kisan Mela.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Tarsem Singh Dhillon, director (seeds) at PAU, said, “We do not recommend or sell seeds of PUSA 44. This variety is not only long-duration one taking more than 160 days to mature, but it also requires more water. Also, it is prone to various diseases. On the other hand, PR-126 introduced by PAU now takes just 125 days to mature, consuming less water and more resistant to various bacteria. This year, our target was to encourage farmers to grow PAU recommended varieties only.”

“Although yield of PUSA-44 is near 132 quintal/acre, a little more than 130 q/acre of PR-126, it is prone to diseases and takes too long to mature,” said Dr RS Sidhu, director extension, PAU.

As per data accessed by The Indian Express from the seeds department of the varsity, PAU sold 327 quintals of seeds of PR-126 in two-day Kisan Mela at the campus.

However, PAU’s two old varieties, PR-121 and PR-114, recorded the highest sale of 444 quintals and 369 quintals, respectively. PAU also sold more than 300 quintals of PR-114 and 211 quintals of PR-122.

“Considering it was the first year of bulk seed sale of PR-126, it has recorded excellent sales,” said Dhillon.

When it comes to basmati rice seeds, PUSA-1121 of IARI recorded the highest sale of 295 quintals. The two new basmati varieties introduced by PAU this year, Punjab Basmati 4 and 5, recorded low sales at 14 quintals and 4.30 quintals, respectively.

In his address, PAU Vice-Chancellor BS Dhillon had told farmers to “buy new basmati variety seeds for trial basis only”.

Of the total area under rice cultivation in Punjab, around 64% is under paddy and rest is under basmati high quality rice.

In basmati, PAU variety Punjab basmati-3 covers just 1.5% while 23% is under PUSA-1121 and 11.2% under PUSA-1509, both of IARI.

In paddy, PAU varieties cover 26% area only while rest 38% is under HAU and IARI varieties, approximately.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now