Patwari files complaint: 7 supporters of MLA Bains booked over ‘sting operation’

Known for ‘sting operations’ and Facebook ‘Live’ from the office of patwaris (land revenue officials) to ‘expose corruption’, MLA Simarjit Singh Bains landed in another controversy Monday.

The police booked seven of his supporters on the complaint of a patwari who alleged that Bains barged into his office and created a ruckus. Although the patwari had named MLA Bains, too, in his complaint, the police are yet to book the MLA. Seven supporters of Bains have been booked on the complaint of patwari ( Gill-2) Sukhwinder Singh Sodhi.

The Sadar police booked Sukhwinder Singh, Sarbjit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Jatinder Pandher, Ranjit Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Bittu.

In his complaint, the patwari alleged that on September 13, MLA Bains, along with some supporters, barged into his office. He claimed that he was not in office when Bains and his supporters started thrashing a ‘private staffer’ , Gurinder Singh alias Mintoo.

Although it is illegal to keep ‘private staffers’ at government offices, patwari claimed that he had kept Gurinder for ‘help’.

He claimed that Bains and his supporters overpowered Mintoo claiming that he had taken bribe.

He also alleged that without having any proof, Bains broadcast the entire ‘sting operation’ on Facebook Live and defamed him and his ‘private staffer’.

MLA Bains, meanwhile, said the police should have booked him too as he conducted ‘raid’ at patwari office and his supporters were merely accompanying him. “The police should file FIR against me and not against my supporters. The FIR which has been registered is under pressure of patwari union who have issues because I am exposing them. I don’t care about such false FIRs and it could not deter me in fighting against the corruption,” he said.

