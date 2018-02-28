Ludhiana MC polls: Parties stunned as some of their high-profile candidates taste defeat

Harkarandeep Singh Vaid, son of MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid won his first election from ward 44 amid allegations of bogus voting leading to the bypoll. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Harkarandeep Singh Vaid, son of MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid won his first election from ward 44 amid allegations of bogus voting leading to the bypoll. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Some major parties were left stunned as some of their high-profile candidates lost the Municipal Corporation polls Tuesday. While Ninderjit Kaur, wife of former MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon (now district president SAD), was defeated by Congress candidate Pallavi Vinayak by 378 votes from ward number 3, Pushwant Kaur, wife of outgoing Akali Dal Mayor Harcharan Singh Gohalwaria, not only lost the polls from ward number 41 but also came a distant third, getting just 1,778 votes. Independent candidate Kulwinder Kaur got more votes than her and Charanjit Kaur from Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), won the seat.

Son of Congress leader Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Yuvraj Singh Sidhu(21), who was contesting his first election, lost to SAD leader Harbhajan Singh Dang from ward 46 by 357 votes. Similarly, Shallu Dawar, daughter-in-law of MLA Surinder Dawar, also lost by 157 votes from ward number 59. Among other prominent defeats, SAD leader Tanvir Singh Dhaliwal lost to Congress’s Dilraj Singh from ward 70. Akali Dal’s Sukhminder Kaur Bhinda lost to Congress’s Amrit Varsha Rampal from ward 75 where Congress-SAD workers had clashed on election day and allegedly opened fire.

The couple, Harpreet Singh Bedi and Veeran Bedi, who were suspended by Akali Dal even after Harpreet had filed nomination as a SAD candidate, also lost from ward 72 and 73 respectively. Even as Balkar Singh of Congress has won for fifth time from ward 78, his wife Sneh Lata lost from ward 77.

MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu's wife Mamta Ashu and his brother Narinder Sharma Kala- both won from their respective wards.

Amid these loses, there were few cheers as some high profile candidates and kin of MLAs and other senior leaders managed to come victorious. While Rashi Aggarwal, daughter-in-law of Congress leader Hemraj Aggarwal, won from ward 81, Rakhwinder Singh Gabria, son of former Akali minister Hira Singh Gabria and Manisha Taparia, daughter-in-law of Mahila Congress district president Leena Taparia also came victorious. Parvinder Singh Lapran, son of Congress district president (Rural) Gurdev Lapran won from ward 48 while Gurpreet Singh Gogi, district president Congress (Urban) won for the third time and is also in the race for mayor’s post.

MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s wife Mamta Ashu and his brother Narinder Sharma Kala- both won from their respective wards. Harkarandeep Singh Vaid, son of MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid also won his first election from ward 44 amid allegations of bogus voting leading to the bypoll. From the same ward, Jai Kishan Mittal, son of former MLA Prem Mittal lost on LIP ticket.

The winner by the highest margin of all 95 wards was Baljinder Singh Bunty who defeated BJP candidate by 5,154 votes from ward 68. The lowest margin win came from ward number 1 where SAD’s Divya Danav defeated Congress candidate by just 14 votes.

