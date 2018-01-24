Padmaavat release: In Ludhiana, premiere shows screened peacefully, security deployed outside theaters

In Ludhiana, premiere shows on Wednesday were held at Cinepolis Cinemas MBD Neopolis Mall, PVR Pavilion Mall, PVR Flamez Mall, PVR Silver Arc Mall, Solitaire Cinemas, SRS Cinemas at Omaxe Mall and Wave Cinemas at Westend Mall with the ticket price ranging from Rs 180 per ticket to Rs 450 varying as per the venue. In Ludhiana, premiere shows on Wednesday were held at Cinepolis Cinemas MBD Neopolis Mall, PVR Pavilion Mall, PVR Flamez Mall, PVR Silver Arc Mall, Solitaire Cinemas, SRS Cinemas at Omaxe Mall and Wave Cinemas at Westend Mall with the ticket price ranging from Rs 180 per ticket to Rs 450 varying as per the venue.

Amidst the protests in different parts of the country against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat, the screening of premiere shows was held peacefully in Ludhiana Wednesday. As many as seven theaters and multiplexes in Ludhiana screened Padmaavat’s premiere shows Wednesday as police deployed adequate cops outside each venue. Deputy commissioner of police Ludhiana Ashwani Kapoor, speaking to The Indian Express said that there is general intelligence input of some trouble that can happen as movie releases worldwide Thursday. “We have taken precautionary measure and at least five cops have been deployed outside each venue screening the film. The security will continue to be deployed at least till the weekend. All the multiplexes which held premiere shows today were also given security,” he said.

SEE Photos | Angry mobs resort to violence, torch vehicles, block roads

In Ludhiana, premiere shows on Wednesday were held at Cinepolis Cinemas MBD Neopolis Mall, PVR Pavilion Mall, PVR Flamez Mall, PVR Silver Arc Mall, Solitaire Cinemas, SRS Cinemas at Omaxe Mall and Wave Cinemas at Westend Mall with the ticket price ranging from Rs 180 per ticket to Rs 450 varying as per the venue. Some groups protesting against the film on Tuesday had announced support for Karni Sena which is leading the protest against the film, and said that they will not let the film release in Ludhiana too

READ | Padmaavat movie release LIVE updates

Speaking to The Indian Express, a source from PVR cinemas said, “Response has been good despite threats and controversies going around the film. However, today the crowds were more of youths not families. On our request police has deployed adequate force at the venues and also we have hired some private security. Advance booking is also picking up pace as movie has finally been released. Earlier, since release was doubtful, advance booking was almost nil.”

However, DCP said that no untoward incident was reported from city. “We are taking all precautionary measures required for the safety of the people who are coming to watch the film. There is no security issue and people can come to watch the film without any fear,” said Kapoor.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App