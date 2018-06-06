Owners abandon 7-year-old Saint Bernard at hospital, GADVASU vets carry on surgery; saves life

Brownie was diagnosed with Gastric Dilatation and Volvulus syndrome. Doctors undertook a two-hour long procedure of surgical decompression of stomach and correction of the volvulus. (Express Photo) Brownie was diagnosed with Gastric Dilatation and Volvulus syndrome. Doctors undertook a two-hour long procedure of surgical decompression of stomach and correction of the volvulus. (Express Photo)

A seven-year-old Saint Bernard breed female dog was abandoned by her owners at the vet hospital of Guru Angad Veterinary Animal and Sciences University (GADVASU) in Ludhiana. As soon as the owners were informed by vets that she needed an immediate surgery, they left the hospital without informing. However, the vets decided to continue with the surgery.

On May 27 around 4 pm Brownie (name given by varsity staff and students) was was rushed in emergency wing, as she was under ‘severe shock’ with respiratory stress.

“There were two persons with her. We told them that she needed a surgery but they were reluctant and wanted to take her back without treatment. We even told them that it is fine if they can’t pay immediately. But surgery was required immediately, else she would have died. They said they are going to have water but they never came back. We decided to continue with surgery,” said Dr Tarunbir Singh, who was on emergency duty.

Dr J Mohindroo, head, department of surgery, GADVASU said that owners were told deposit an amount of Rs 800. “It included surgery cost. Expenditure including post surgery care was not more than Rs 4,000. Money wasn’t an issue had they told us that they can’t pay. We never force anyone to pay immediately in emergency cases. Sometimes our staff also contributes to help needy patients,” he said. “But they left and even took Brownie’s registration card along on which we had written their address and contact number,” he added.

Brownie is doing perfectly fine now and is a beautiful dog. She is playful and out of danger, added Dr Mohindroo. “Our students and doctors are taking good care of him. But still if owners want to take it back, we welcome them. If they cannot pay, we will not force them. However, there is no dearth of people who want to adopt her. Already we have received so many requests from people who want to adopt her,” he added.

Brownie was diagnosed with Gastric Dilatation and Volvulus syndrome (GDV). The pet was in a state of shock and needed an emergency procedure called gastrotomy along with necessary stabilization, he said. Doctors undertook a two-hour long procedure of surgical decompression of stomach and correction of the volvulus.

“It is a common problem in giant breed dogs especially after they are given heavy meal. Any delay in treatment can lead to fast necrosis of the stomach which is generally irreversible. The problem can be identified if you find your pet uncomfortable, with respiratory distress and distension of abdomen,” he added.

“Owners are welcome to take her back but only if they really want to take care of her. We will counsel them if they come back but she won’t be given to them if they don’t want her. Many people are in queue to adopt her,” said Dr Tarunbir.

