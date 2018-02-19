Ludhiana: Orchestra owner killed in pre-wedding function, police hunt for suspect

Varinder was rushed to Amritsar for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. (representative image) Varinder was rushed to Amritsar for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. (representative image)

The owner of an orchestra group, who was hit by a bullet in a firing incident at a pre-wedding function in Ferozepur’s Makhu area, succumbed to his injuries Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Varinder Singh.

The incident occurred on February 16 during a shagun ceremony where the deceased along with members of his group had come to perform.

“After the orchestra group winded up their performance, they started packing their musical instruments and were getting ready to leave the venue. However, a friend of the groom, identified as Gurpreet Singh, who was allegedly drunk asked the girls of the group to perform again, but when they refused, Gurpreet tried to drag a girl from the car.

Varinder, who was sitting at the driver’s seat raised strong objections to the behaviour. Gurpreet suddenly fired a shot Varinder with his 0.32 bore revolver which hit him near the heart,” said Raman Kumar, SHO of Makhu police station.

An FIR has been lodged based on the statement of one Gurjan Singh, a member of the orchestra. Varinder was rushed to Amritsar for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

The accused, Gurpreet, fled the spot soon after the incident and is yet to be arrested, police said.

On whether the wedding took place Sunday or not, the SHO said, “We are not aware whether the wedding took place or not. That is not our concern, we have to arrest the culprit. We have lodged an FIR with attempt to murder charges on him on February 16, which today stands as FIR with murder charges.”

