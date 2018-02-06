One killed, one hurt as two vehicles gutted

A man died after two vehicles collided and then hit a power transformer near Pawa village of Ludhiana Monday. There was an explosion and both vehicles were gutted. Jagtar Singh, 55, from village Dharaur of Ludhiana was charred to death while his 21-year-old son Gurjot Singh suffered burn injuries. Both were travelling on a motorcycle when a Maruti Swift hit their vehicle. The two vehicles went on to hit a a power transformer. Both vehicles caught fire after a blast.

The driver of the car, Shyam Sundar of Mathura, was booked in an FIR registered at Sahnewal police station. People passing by stopped and rescued Sundar, his parents, wife and two children. They also rescued Gurjot but his father died on the spot. Sundar had come to Ludhiana from Mathura to attend a wedding. The fire brigade took around 20 minutes to douse the blaze. ASI Joginder Singh from Sahnewal police station said a probe was on.

