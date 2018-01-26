On Republic Day, Ludhiana to honour 9 firemen for rescue operation

Ajeet Singh, 27, fireman with Ludhiana Fire Department. (Express Photo) Ajeet Singh, 27, fireman with Ludhiana Fire Department. (Express Photo)

The district administration will honour nine firefighters on Friday for their exemplary services during the plastic factory fire and collapse in Ludhiana on November 20 last year which left 16 people dead. The rescue operation after the blaze had lasted five days during which these firefighters stayed put at the site, the five-storey building of Amarson Polymers at Suffian Chowk.

Punjab’s Finance Minister Manpreet Badal will honour the firefighters during the R-Day programme at Guru Nanak Stadium.

Those who will be honoured include: leading fireman Surinder Kumar and eight firemen – Dinesh Kumar, Navrang Singh, Sartaj Singh, Rajinder Kumar, Aatish Rai, Sunny Kumar, Pawan Kumar and Ajeet Singh. Fireman Ajeet Singh lost his father Raj Kumar in the deadly inferno but stayed at the site and helped in clearing debris to locate the bodies even as the body of his father, sub-fire officer Raj Kumar, was recovered on the third day.

Meanwhile, names of the nine firefighters who died in the inferno were recommended by Municipal Corporation commissioner for the President’s Gallantry Award to be presented in the Republic Day programme in Delhi, but the same was not approved because the deadline had lapsed. “We had recommended 14 names for national honour, including of the nine firefighters who died during the rescue operations. However, it was too late. They might be honoured in Delhi on August 15 during Independence Day programme,” said Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, assistant divisional fire officer (ADFO), Ludhiana.

Ludhiana MC Commissioner Jaskiran Singh said, “We had recommended 14 names for President’s Gallantry Award but we are yet to get any revert from Delhi. We had sent them in December.” Navrang Singh, one of the firefighters who will be honoured on Friday, said, “It is an emotional moment for us as we lost nine of our fire department family members in the tragedy. We miss them. We are yet to overcome those five days which jolted Ludhiana fire department with the highest casualties witnessed ever.”

