Number of wards in Ludhiana MC increased from 75 to 95

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s delimitation process has been completed and the number of wards has been increased from the existing 75 to 95. The lists of wards has been displayed in the zonal offices of the Municipal Corporation to invited objections, if any, which can be submitted within one week.

While polls have been held for other municipal corporations in the state, elections in Ludhiana are likely to be held in late January or early February next year. Out of the 95 wards, 47 have been reserved for women (50% reservation) while 16 are reserved for SCs, as per norms. Notification in this connection was issued Friday by the local bodies department.

This is the third time that delimitation of wards has happened in Ludhiana MC. Earlier, the number of wards was increased from 70 to 75 in 2007, and from 50 to 70 in 1997. The latest delimitation was needed to rationalise the distribution of population in different wards which had become uneven. “A few wards had a population of 30,000 while others had as low as 10,000. After delimitation, every ward will have population in the range of 16,000-20,000,” said Bharat Bhushan Aashu, MLA, Ludhiana West.

