NRI’s name missing, villagers vandalise foundation stone in Bhindranwale’s village

The residents of village Rode in Moga district vandalised the foundation stone of a sewage project and protested against SAD candidate Tirath Singh Mahla Monday. Rode is the native village of controversial Khalistan militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. SAD’s Baghapurana candidate, Tirath Singh Mahla reached the village to lay foundation stone of a sewage project. However, the work of the sewage was already going on in the village and seeing the name of the NRI who contributed for the project missing from the stone, the people protested and demolished the stone.

The stone had the name of Mahla as he is also the chairman of Moga district planning board along with CM Parkash Singh Badal, deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and Jasvir Rode, the nephew of Bhindranwale and former Akal Takht jathedar. Irked by the move to lay foundation stone of a project already underway in the village, the residents demolished the stone. “The work had started much before government announced funds. The sewage pipes were being laid with the money given by NRI. His name was missing from stone which angered us,” said a village resident.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mahla confirmed that since name of NRI was missing, he ‘postponed’ the ceremony. “Government has given Rs 1.45 crore for project and Rs 1.60 crore has been given by an NRI. Also, people of village have contributed Rs 35 lakh. NRI’s name was left out by mistake and thus I have asked for the new stone and ceremony will be completed in next few days. There was no protest against me as I laid stone for 2-3 other projects too. A handful of people being fanned by Congress did the mischief,” said Mahla.

In a bid to woo the radicals, it was in September that deputy CM Sukhbir Badal visited village and announced that the ‘smart village’ project will kickstart from Rode. He had announced Rs 16 crore grants for Rode for multiple projects. Badal had announced that ‘Rode holds special place due to its religious and historic importance’.

