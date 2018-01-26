No plans to charge farmers for tubewell power: Manpreet

Denying allegations by the Opposition, Punjab’s Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said Thursday that the state government had no plans to charge farmers for power for tubewells. He was speaking in Ludhiana where he laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 600 crore in Ludhiana, which included a college for girls, common effluent treatment plant, an exhibition centre for industrialists and a convention centre.

“We have worked out that the average power bill for any tubewell is Rs 48,000 per annum. We have decided to give cash subsidy to farmers @ Rs 48,000 per annum. They can pay power bills out of this subsidy, which will be deposited in advance in their bank accounts. To start with, we have decided to start the pilot project in 9 rural feeders which will include only 990 farmers. Only after a successful running of this scheme will we include more areas,” the minister said while sharing details of the scheme.

In case any farmer’s power bill comes to less than Rs 48,000 per annum, he need not return the cash subsidy to the government, Badal said, adding that this will add no financial burden on the farmer and at the same time save government’s money and electricity consumption. The minister did not give any deadline for the start of the scheme.

Currently, the Punjab government directly pays power bills for tubewells owned by farmers to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), which amounts to nearly Rs 6,000 crore per annum for nearly 14 lakh tubewells in the state. “It is really sad that Opposition parties are spreading propaganda that farmers will be charged for power for tubewells. We are committed to giving free power to farmers and will continue to do so,” the minister said.

