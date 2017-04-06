No more felling of trees, Punjab Agricultural University assures students

A DAY after students protested against felling of almost 75 trees on the campus of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the varsity on Wednesday said there would be no “unnecessary chopping” and “concern of students would be respected”.

On Monday, PAU started axing 75 trees, which were reportedly auctioned and its wood sold for nearly Rs 2 lakh. The students protested on Tuesday, alleging that the green patch in question is not only home to peacocks but also students, who study there.

“We have looked into the issue raised by students. We had auctioned almost 75 trees as land needed to be cleared for research experiments, but still we have formed a review committee to see that there is no unnecessary chopping. At least 16 trees will now not be chopped. The students pointed out a particular green patch, which won’t be touched now. It has around 16 trees. We will also try to save some more if possible,” said Vishwajit Hans, estate officer, PAU. The protesting students, meanwhile, hugged the trees and stopped labourers from chopping them.=

