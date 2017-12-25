Nine-year old domestic help murdered in Ludhiana

closeup of the feet of a dead body covered with a sheet, with a blank tag tied on the big toe of his left foot, in monochrome, with a vignette added closeup of the feet of a dead body covered with a sheet, with a blank tag tied on the big toe of his left foot, in monochrome, with a vignette added

A decomposed body of a nine-year-old girl, who had been missing for nine days, was recovered from a guava orchard in Dhandhari Khurd area of Ludhiana on Monday. The girl’s father, who hails from Bihar and works as a labourer in the city, said that she last went to the residence of her employers where she worked as a domestic help and never returned.

The father alleged that the employers forcibly took the victim from their rented room in Durga Colony around 8.30 am on December 16. He alleged that they abducted and killed her and later dumped her body in the bushes.

The victim’s parents further said that they got the missing report registered on December 17 and subsequently an FIR was also registered at Sahnewal police station but the girl was not found. In wee hours of Monday, the father received a call from police that a body had been recovered from bushes near guava orchards which was identified as that of his daughter.

Following the recovery of the body, the family alleged that she was raped and then killed. However, the preliminary autopsy report did not confirm rape. The report says that the girl was strangulated to death and there were injury marks on her face. Various labour unions along with the girl’s family protested on Monday and demanded immediate arrest of the employers. Police registered an FIR against her employers Priya and her husband Ranjit Kumar who have been apprehended.

Protesters also alleged that initially the police did not file a complaint and made no efforts to locate her. The father also alleged that the girl wanted to leave the job due to rude behaviour of her employers but they used to come to their home and forcibly take her away.

Police suspect that the accused dumped the body about 2-3 days back as it was completely decomposed. Inspector Surinder Pal Singh, SHO Sahnewal police station, said that autopsy confirmed strangling as the cause of death and added and there were injury marks on the face as well. A case under Section 302 (murder), 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC has been filed against Ranjit Kumar and his wife Priya.

