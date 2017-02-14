Nabha jailbreak: Hunt on for NRI who ‘sheltered’ gangsters

HEAVY POLICE force continued to be deployed at the residence of an NRI at Dhudike village in Moga district on Monday from where police arrested Nabha jailbreak mastermind, gangster Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, on Sunday. The police are now on the lookout for Goldy Gill, an NRI in his early thirties, who had returned from Australia few days before the Punjab polls on February 4. According to police, he was not at home when they raided his house on Sunday and arrested Sekhon with his three accomplices, Manvir, Rajwinder and Kulwinder.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Garry Singh, sarpanch of Dhudike village, said, “Goldy had returned from Australia a few days before polling on February 4. His mother, wife and children are also in Australia. He lived here alone and his family owns a residence in our village. He had gone to Australia around eight years back.”

Garry, who recently joined Aam Aadmi Party, said, “Goldy was also campaigning with us for AAP in the village but never joined the party formally. However, he accompanied us to AAP rallies and was a firm AAP supporter.”

Reportedly, he had gone for some treatment of his foot when the police raided his residence. “Goldy never had any issues with anyone in the village. He wasn’t home and had gone for treatment outside when the raid happened. Since then, he hasn’t come home and force is deployed at his residence.”

Garry alleged that Goldy has gone missing due to police fear. “He hasn’t come home and his family is very worried. We do not even know where he is since Sunday. It is due to fear of police that he is not coming home. We do not even know if he is arrested or not,” he said.

Gurmeet Chauhan, AIG counter-intelligence, said, “Goldy is not arrested yet. He wasn’t home when the raid took place and since then, we have deployed force at his residence. We are on the lookout for him and he is absconding.”