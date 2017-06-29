Mother-in-law says Manjeet was rushed to private clinic, doctor denies

Manjeet’s daughter with her mother-in-law at their home. (Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Manjeet’s daughter with her mother-in-law at their home. (Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Manjeet Kaur, a woman from Jandi village who died during an alleged forced abortion by her husband and his brother on June 25, never visited the doctor that her in-laws claim she was consulting during her pregnancy. While her mother-in-law, Hardev Kaur, has also said Manjeet was taken to Dr Hari Singh’s clinic in Jagraon on June 25 after her condition deteriorated, the doctor denied any knowledge of her visit.

“There is no record of any Manjeet Kaur in my clinic for the past many months. If her family can give us the card, I can find out as to when she last visited me. So far, as per my knowledge she did not visit my clinic,” said Dr Hari Singh. Hardev has also claimed that despite being told to visit the doctor earlier in the day, Manjeet had taken some medicines on her own as she was feeling unwell.

SHO Sidhwan Bet, Paramjit Singh, who produced Irvinder Singh, Manjeet’s husband, and Nirmal Singh, her brother-in-law, in court on Wednesday and got a day’s remand, said: “We will seek information as from where the medicines were purchased and what kind of pills had been brought. These questions will be asked during police remand.”

Meanwhile, police also questioned a quack, Tikka, of Jandi village for 4-5 hours. He was later let off as he denied having given any medicines or having played any role in abortion of Manjeet, who is from the same village.

SSP Jagraon, Surjeet Singh, said, “We are probing the matter. The woman was forced to abort her child. This has been established.”

