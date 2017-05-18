Moga: Woman, brother axe to death her 13-year-old stepson, 3-year-old daughter

Two children aged 13 and 3 were allegedly killed with an axe by their mother and maternal uncle in village Fateh Ullah Shahwala of Dharamkot sub-division in Moga district Wednesday late. According to police, the woman, Paramjit Kaur, and her brother Malkit Singh attacked 13-year-old Lovedeep Singh with an axe, killing him on the spot. Handicapped in the leg and bed-ridden, Lovedeep was stepson of Paramjit Kaur.

Three-year-old Jasmine Kaur, who was Paramjit’s own daughter, was also attacked with axe and killed on the spot. As per police, Paramjit Kaur is the second wife of one Sher Singh, who had two sons, Dharamjit (18) and Lovedeep (13), from his first wife. Both the children were bed-ridden and handicapped and reportedly disliked by Paramjit Kaur, causing frequent tiffs in the family.

As per Dharamjit’s statement to police, Paramjit was badly thrashing Jasmine on Wednesday evening and Lovedeep tried to intervene. Lovedeep also tried to make a video of entire incident on his phone, which further infuriated Paramjit. She allegedly called up her brother Malkit Singh who arrived with an axe. Later, both Paramjit and Malkit thrashed Lovedeep before killing him with an axe. Jasmine too was attacked with an axe and she also died on the spot.

DSP Dharamkot Jasvir Singh said Paramjit Kaur appeared to be mentally unstable, not uttering a word since evening. “Malkit Singh is alleging that Sher Singh had killed the children, but as per Dharamjit, it is his stepmother and maternal uncle who killed his brother and sister. There is no clarity over the exact motive behind the murders but we are probing it. It has come to light that Paramjit disliked both her stepsons as they were bed-ridden,” said DSP.

The bodies were sent for autopsy to Civil Hospital and blood-soaked axe was recovered from the spot. “We are in process of registering FIR,” said the DSP.

