Moga passport scam: 3 cops among 25 convicted

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate Deepti Gupta in Moga on Wednesday convicted 25 persons, including three policemen, in the case of infamous Moga passport scam of 2007-08.

The convicted include a passport office superintendent, a postal department employee and a birth/death registration office clerk, apart from travel agents and applicants who got passports made using forged documents and fake addresses. In some cases, several passports were issued using one address.

Announcing the verdict, the court acquitted 44 others due to lack of evidence. The court sentenced all those convicted to three years of imprisonment and Rs 11,000 fine each. However, all 25 were released on bail on the spot after the verdict was pronounced. The whistleblower in Moga passport scam was Satpal Singh, a policemen on whose statement investigations started.

Police registered the case in July 2008 and probe found at least 400 fake passports issued using forged documents. Arrests were made from airports at Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Amritsar.

While more than 14 travel agencies from Moga, Ludhiana and Chandigarh are allegedly involved in the scam, more than 90 people were arrested since 2008.

