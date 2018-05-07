Moga: Orbit bus crushes 5-yr-old to death, relatives block road

A five-year-old boy was crushed to death by a private bus of Orbit Aviation at Rajeana village in Baghapurana division of Moga Saturday afternoon. Following the boy’s death at the hospital, the family staged a protest and blocked the Baghapurana-Kotakapura road on Sunday.

The company Orbit Aviation is co-owned by former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. The victim was identified as Sukhmandeep Singh (5). He was returning from school when the incident occurred.

On Sunday, his family and other protesters kept the body on road and staged a protest against Orbit company owners and the police for not taking any action against the driver. Later, company representatives entered into an agreement with family and offered them compensation of Rs 5 lakh. Police claimed that driver fled from the spot.

Inspector Jangjit Singh, SHO Baghapurana police station said that an FIR under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against the driver who is still absconding. He added that family ended their protest after company representatives contacted them and offered Rs 5 lakh as compensation.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App