Moga: Govt school stands up against land encroachment

The staff and students of Government Primary School in village Bhinder Kalan of sub-division Dharamkot of Moga district have stood up against the alleged encroachment of the school land. The teachers and students have raised their voice after the local administration failed to get their three canals of land vacated despite orders of the deputy commissioner. On September 25, 2016, 25-30 armed men barged into the school playground along with labourers, JCB machines and construction material, and a boundary wall was constructed encroaching three canals of the school playground.

It was later found that the men came in at the behest of local cooperative society of the village which claims that the land is theirs.

However, the inquiry report submitted by deputy commissioner Moga (dated January 31, 2017) to the office of Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal (copy with The Indian Express) clearly states that the land in question, as per official records, is registered in name of gram panchayat which further gave its girdaawri (mutation) to the school.

The report also says “enquiry done by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) is unsatisfactory” and orders SDM to “stop illegal construction/activity being done on school land with immediate affect”.

The school, with some 400 students from class I to V, is the only government school for two villages of Bhinder Kalan and Bhinder Khurd. Led by its teacher Avtar Singh, the school submitted multiple complaints to DC, online portal of deputy CM, and even the CM’s office stating that school land was being encroached but administration was not acting.

Finally, it was after complaint to CMO dated December 24, 2016, that an inquiry report was submitted on January 31 this year.

SDM Dharamkot Jaspal Singh said, “I am yet to see orders of deputy commissioner as we were busy in polls. If there is any encroachment on school land, it will be razed.” Local MLA Tota Singh claimed he was unaware of the matter. “Sarpanches of both villages are of Akali Dal, but I am unaware of any such encroachment,” he said.