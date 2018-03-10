Moga: Congress leader ‘beaten up’ by youth Akali president

Congress leader Inderpreet Singh Bunty was allegedly beaten up by Youth Akali Dal’s (YAD) Dharamkot President Harpreet Singh Ricky in Moga district on Friday morning, following which his supporters vandalised 10 shops of Ricky.

According to Ricky, President of Dharamkot Nagar Council Bunty had Thursday used hooters when his mother Charanjeet Kaur was passing by. Bunty was allegedly taken out of his vehicle in the Dharamkot market on Friday and beaten up by Ricky.

An FIR was lodged against YAD President Ricky, his mother, father Gurmeet Singh, brother Babloo, SAD’s Circle President Rupinder Singh and former councillor Bhajan Singh late in the evening on the charges of voluntarily causing hurt, hurting religious feelings and theft.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App