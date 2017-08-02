Moga: 17-yr-old ‘abducted’, son of SAD leader booked

Moga police Tuesday booked the son of a SAD leader for allegedly abducting a 17-year old girl from village Ghall Kalan. The suspect was identified as Sadhu Singh, son of SAD leader Mall Singh. He is the chairman of Moga-2 Block Samiti. According to the victim’s parents, the suspect, who is now is divorced, wanted to marry their minor daughter.

The police registered an FIR against Sadhu under Sections 363 and 366 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, the police have begun a search to nab him and trace the girl.

SHO Moga Sadar police station Ramesh Pal said that the suspect and the girl are missing and efforts are being made to locate them. According to police, the incident had occurred last week but the girl’s parents filed complaint only on Monday.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App