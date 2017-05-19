MLC ‘insulted’, Rae Bareli engineer asked to appear before Legislative Council

STATE LEGISLATIVE Council Chairman Ramesh Yadav on Thursday directed a Rae Bareli Development Authority executive engineer to appear before it on May 22 for allegedly threatening Dinesh Pratap Singh, leader of Congress Legislature Party in the Upper House. Singh, who moved a notice of breach of privilege, said that on Wednesday, he had spoken to executive engineer S K Sinha seeking cooperation according to rules in regard to an underconstruction house of Prakash Muraraka in the district’s Beniganj area. He claimed that Sinha later called him four times and threatened him.

Claiming that he was feeling insulted, the MLC said: “In the conditions existing before me at present, any member will present his ordeal before the House only when he is in trouble. Just like a rape victim women who cannot share her ordeal with her parents. Eighty per cent women do not speak about rape and similarly, members of our House do not speak clearly when either a constable, police chief or a lekhpal (revenue clerk) insult us.”

Leader of House Dinesh Sharma assured that action would be taken in the matter. Leader of the teachers’ group, Om Prakash Sharma, proposed that Sinha be summoned before the House and punished. If cognizance is not taken, there would be a serious situation before the House members, as they would not be able to speak to officers over phone on issues of public interest, he added.

Following the directive from the Chairman, 13 members, including leader of the House, leader of Opposition and others who participated in the discussion, were invited to the meeting with Sinha on May 22 at 12 pm.

