Ludhiana: MLA Simarjit Singh Bains, supporters booked for trespassing into passport office

Passport office in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Passport office in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

A day after the assistant passport officer at Passport Seva Kendra of Ludhiana submitted a complaint against Lok Insaaf party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains, Ludhiana police have filed an FIR against him for allegedly trespassing into the passport kendra.

In another development on Wednesday, the regional passport office Chandigarh also started proceedings to issue a showcause notice to Bains for allegedly ‘hiding’ criminal cases pending against him while getting his short validity passport renewed last week. Bains left for Australia Wednesday morning on a personal visit and is expected to return on May 5.

In a complaint to Ludhiana police commissioner on Tuesday, Yashpal, assistant passport officer, had alleged that Bains along with his 10-15 supporters entered passport seva kendra of the Ministry of External Affairs and tried to make videos which is not allowed at the passport office.

He further alleged that security guard of passport seva kendra was also manhandled by MLA’s gummen when he tried to stop them from entering without an appointment.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Indian Express, Simarjit Bains said: “I will continue visiting government offices to expose corruption. I had gone to passport office to expose unauthorised agents sitting outside and looting applicants. They are even preparing fake documents and charging Rs 25,000 to 50,000 per applicant. They are targeting poor people from rural areas who do not even know how to get an online appointment as they are illiterate. I had a fake voter ID card prepared by one of the agents and as soon as I reached there he ran away. Then I went inside to question passport office staff on if they verify the files sent through agents to which they had no reply. Instead of taking action against agents sitting outside, I have been booked.”

Bains claimed that he was in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs. “I will be personally meeting Sushma Swaraj after my return,” said Bains.

FIR against Bains and his 10-15 unidentified supporters was registered under the sections 451 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC at Model Town police station.

Meanwhile, the regional passport office Chandigarh has started proceedings to issue a showcause notice to Simarjit Singh Bains for not disclosing details of criminal cases pending against him.

Sibash Kabiraj, regional passport officer, Chandigarh, said, “Last week, we renewed the short validity passport (valid for a year) of Mr Simarjit Singh Bains on orders of a local court in Ludhiana. However, after the police verification process, it has been found that he did not disclose details of several other criminal cases pending against him. These details were not disclosed neither this time nor last year. Thus we are issuing him a showcause notice… He has left for Australia after being permitted by the court so we will wait for his return and action will be taken as per his reply.”

As per the affidavit filed during 2017 assembly elections, Bains has six cases pending against him including that for attempt to murder, rioting, obstructing public servant from duty.

