Minor’s Rape: Won’t keep baby, says victim

THE ADMINISTRATION is all set to begin the procedure for legal adoption of a newborn baby girl born to a minor rape victim in Ludhiana. The victim, in her statement to district child protection unit (DCPU), on Wednesday said she does not want to keep the baby. The development comes two days after her parents said they would not let the baby enter their home. A DCPU team visited Mother Child Hospital (MCH) on Wednesday to counsel the parents and the victim. However, both of them have refused to keep the baby and clearly told the team that they would not take her home at any cost.

The baby is premature weighing 1.5 kg and is currently undergoing treatment at the MCH nursery. A minor rape victim, suspected to be 13 years old, delivered the baby on Sunday. She was allegedly raped for over one year by her neighbour who is absconding. Speaking to The Indian Express, Rashmi, the head of DCPU, said, “We tried to counsel the parents and the victim to keep the baby but they have refused. The victim is not even ready to feed the baby. She is being taken care of by nurses of the hospital. They want to give the baby for adoption. We have recorded their statements which we will be submit to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). It is after CWC gives orders that adoption will be open in this case. We have asked the victim’s parents, who said they will keep their own daughter but not her baby. Then the victim, too, said she wants to give away the infant. Now, our priority is the safety and future of the baby.”

Police had informed CWC about the case on Tuesday and asked it to take immediate steps in the case after the victim’s parents threatened to kill the baby or themselves. Devinder Sharma, Station House Officer (SHO) of PAU police station, said now it is clear that the family won’t be accepting the baby at any cost. “Orders of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) are awaited to start legal adoption procedure once the baby is fit,” he said. No arrest has bene made in the case yet, added the SHO.