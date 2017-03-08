Minor rape victim’s baby: Victim’s mother threatens to kill the infant, cops inform CWC

Mother of the minor rape victim who delivered a premature baby girl in Ludhiana Sunday has allegedly threatened to kill the infant. The victim’s parents have refused to accept the baby and told police they won’t take her home at any cost. “We won’t let the baby enter our home. We might let in our daughter if she leaves the baby, but they can’t be together at our home. Me and my husband will kill ourselves or our daughter and her baby,” said the mother. Speaking to The Indian Express, the victim’s father, who works as a daily wager, said, “We do not want the baby. Anyone can adopt her; we have no issues. But she will not enter our home. The police and administration are free to take any decision regarding her.” The rape victim, who as per hospital records is 11 but suspected to be 13, has undergone a bone test to determine the exact age. She delivered a premature baby girl weighing 1.5 kg Sunday.

The police has now informed the district child protection unit, which would be conducting an inquiry and submitting the report. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) would decide if the victim and her baby would be handed over to victim’s parents or not. Rashmi, head of district child protection unit, said, “We have received an application from police asking us to take a decision regarding the future of the infant girl delivered by the minor rape victim. Since the baby is premature, she needs extra care and proper medical treatment. We shall be recording statements of victim and her parents Wednesday and CWC would take final a decision if it is safe to leave the infant and victim with her family.”

Additional DCP-3 Surendra Lamba said, “We have to arrest the culprit at the earliest, but CWC has to take a call for the baby’s future. CWC would now decide if it is safe to hand over mother-baby to victim’s parents as both are minors. Till the time they are in hospital, security will continue to be deployed there.” Allegedly raped repeatedly by her neighbour Deepak for the past almost one year, the victim claimed she was unaware of her pregnancy and had stomach ache Sunday after which she was taken to a private hospital. She delivered a premature baby girl on the floor of washroom at Raghunath Hospital from where they were shifted to government run Mother-Child Hospital (MCH).