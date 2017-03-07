Minor ‘rape victim’ delivers baby girl, parents disown them

A MINOR delivered a baby girl at a private hospital in Ludhiana Sunday. The girl, who later told the police that she had been raped, delivered the baby on the floor in a washroom of the private hospital itself where she was taken for a pregnancy test, sources said. After delivery, the doctors at Raghunath Hospital at Aggar Nagar referred her and the newborn to the government-run Mother and Child Hospital (MCH). As per the hospital records, the victim is aged 11 years but the police suspect she is around 13. The police have got a bone test conducted to determine her exact age.The parents of the girl have refused to accept their daughter and her child. The father, who is a labourer and mother, a domestic help, said their daughter had “put a blot on the honour of the family.” The victim, meanwhile, claims that she wasn’t aware of her pregnancy.

“I felt a sudden pain in the stomach on Sunday and told my mother. I was taken to a hospital where doctors told me I am pregnant,” she claims. The victim has also alleged that a vegetable vendor, her neighbor, had raped her repeatedly over the past year and promised to marry her. “But since the past month, he started ignoring me and warned me not to utter a word to my parents,” she told the police.

The safety of both the victim and the infant has become a major concern for the police and district administration.

“I work as a domestic help in homes. We are poor. She (the victim) never went to school but used to stay at home to take care of her sibling. She has put a blot on our family’s honor. She and her baby will be accepted in our family now. They can’t enter our home,” said the mother.

She added, “Anyone who wants to take the baby can do so. We do not care where the baby goes now. She is not ours. We will never accept her.” The police have made security arrangements at MCH. Doctors said the girl and infant are “out of danger.”

Devinder Sharma, Station House Officer (SHO), PAU police station, claimed, “The victim and her mother and victim are changing their statements and are not naming anyone clearly.”

“We have registered an FIR. Since the victim was in shock after delivery, her statement will be recorded again. The parents are also being counselled so that they do not harm the infant,” he said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Lamba said the police would consult the women and child development department of the district administration regarding the safety of the infant.

“Bone test has been done to determine exact age of the victim. If her family refuses to accept both (victim and infant), the district administration will ensure their safety. A probe is on,” he added. An FIR was registered under IPC section 376 and section 6 of POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act at PAU police station.