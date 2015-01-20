MC demolishes 104 encroachments at Karimpura Market; mayor calls meet

At Karimpura Market in Ludhiana. (Source: Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

In its first successful drive against encroachments in zone A of the city, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation on Monday razed around 104 encroachments at the Karimpura Bazaar.

As per the list of the encroachments submitted by the MC in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the market has 148 encroachments out of which 104 were removed on Monday. The action comes seven days before the civic body has to give its reply to the High Court on January 27, the next date of hearing in the contempt of court petition filed against the MC.

However, the MC had to face strong resistance from the shopkeepers. They blocked the entire route from Jagraon bridge to Bharat Nagar Chowk, as they raised slogans against the MC, assistant town planner Surinder Bindra and MC Commissioner G K Singh.

The shopkeepers alleged that there were no encroachments and the police action was wrong. Coming out in support of the shopkeepers were Congress and BJP leaders who also sat on a dharna with the shopkeepers at Bharat Nagar Chowk.

Talking to Newsline, Kartar Singh Chawla from Karimpura Shopkeepers’ Association said, “We have all the documents to prove that in 1907s when Ludhiana’s building plan was modified, we were given the permission to cover the drains in front of our shops which MC claims are encroachments. We demand registration of FIR against MC for loss of lakhs of rupees that each shopkeeper will bear now because of this action.”

Sanjay Kapoor, a BJP leader and also one of the shopkeepers in the area, said that “if no solution is found during the emergency house meeting called by Mayor on Tuesday then a call for Ludhiana bandh will be given”.

Congress, BJP join hands

Following the shopkeepers’ protest, senior deputy mayor Sunita Aggarwal from the BJP held a meeting with Mayor Harcharan Singh Gohalwaria during which it was decided to call an all-party House meeting on Tuesday to review the list of encroachments submitted in the High Court.

“We have called an emergency House meeting on Tuesday to review the list of encroachments submitted in the High Court. All councillors and MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting,” the mayor told Newsline.

From the Congress, MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and area councillor Rakesh Prashar sat on the dharna with shopkeepers claiming that “MC has taken a wrong action by demolishing the encroachments”.

Some shopkeepers also alleged that “MC has demolished their shops much more than what was required”. “Even if they claim that we had encroached area of 1.5 foot on roads in front of our shops, why have they demolished more than 8 feet? Are they going to pay for the expensive goods and interiors and monetary loss we have suffered?” asked one of the shopkeepers.

However, Maninder Pal Singh, vice-president, District Congress Committee, opposed the dharna. “We stand by those people whose buildings were demolished but harassment to the common man is not the solution. The protesters could have protested outside MC office but bringing traffic to halt is not the way to protest,” he said.

‘MC will pay for extra loss’

MC Commissioner G K Singh, when contacted, said, “High Court hearing is on January 27 and action has been taken as per the orders of HC. All demolished structures were encroachments. However, as some shopkeepers are claiming that MC has demolished more than 1.5 foot area, MC will take its responsibility and I have asked additional commissioner Rishipal Singh to identify such cases.”

Assistant town planner (zone A) Surinder Bindra, who along with municipal town planner M P S Kalra led the drive, said, “Despite serving hundreds of notices time and again, shopkeepers did not vacate the encroached road. We had no option but to demolish them as per HC orders. We will be submitting a status report on January 27 in the High Court. We even met them personally few days back and requested them to demolish encroachments on their own but they paid no heed.”

The MC team was accompanied by more than 200 policemen, including 50 women cops. In the past, the MC teams had to face stone-pelting during drives in sensitive areas.

