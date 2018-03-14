MBBS student ends life in Ludhiana

A 22-year-old MBBS student of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) allegedly committed suicide at his residence in ward number 4 of Sahnewal area of Ludhiana Tuesday. Police said Rupinder Singh was found hanging from a ceiling fan. He was a second-year student of MBBS at DMCH.

He is survived by his parents and a sister. His father works as an engineer with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and his mother is a teacher. His sister is married. Inspector Surinder Singh, SHO, Sahnewal police station, said the reason behind the step was unclear and no suicide note had been found.

“When his father reached home after work, he found the main door locked from inside and no one answered the doorbell. He broke into the house. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead,” he said.

