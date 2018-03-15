Man sells infant son for Rs 2 lakh to repay debt, held

The Ludhiana police have arrested a man for allegedly selling his infant son for Rs 2 lakh. The infant was recovered and handed over to his mother on Wednesday. The accused Sarabjit Singh (48), a resident of Iqbal Nagar in Ludhiana, is a auto-rickshaw driver.

Police have also arrested one Madhu Bala (50) from Panipat for allegedly ‘buying’ the baby and was planning to sell him further. Additional DCP-1 Gurpreet Singh said that on March 12 , Sarabjit’s wife Pooja filed a complaint against her husband for selling the infant.

During interrogation Sarabjit confessed that he was under debt and wanted money. Therefore, he decided to sell his son.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App