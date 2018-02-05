Man held for ‘raping’ 2 women

A 23-YEAR-OLD man was arrested for allegedly raping two women after abducting them from Rakh Bagh of Ludhiana. Police said he would pose as a cop at the public park and ‘threaten’ women if he spotted them sitting with men. Police identified the accused as Balwinder Singh alias Kaku alias Manu of Manakwal village in Ludhiana. He would warn couples of “strict action” and ask women to accompany him to the police station. He then took them to isolated places and raped them, said police.

He allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman on February 2. On December 30 last year, he had raped another woman. Both women had filed complaints. ADCP-3 Gurpreet Kaur Purewal said the accused was traced as both victims had noted down the registration number of his motorcycle.

