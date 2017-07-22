Man ends life after killing son, grand-daughter

Representational Image Representational Image

A man committed suicide after killing his only son and grand-daughter and causing serious burn injuries to his daughter-in-law in Sujanpur of Pathankot district Friday, police said. They said one-year-old Mankirat Kaur and her father Seva Singh were killed in an attack by the suspect, Manjit Singh, Thursday night. Baljeet Kaur, mother of Mankirat, is battling for life in an Amritsar hospital.

Manjit Singh had a financial dispute with his son Seva Singh. Both were into farming. Manjit Singh had brought a tractor for his son Seva Singh in the recent past and had been demanding it back. Seva Singh, however, was not keen on this as he was paying its cost in installments.

On Thursday, a furious Manjit Singh poured petrol on Seva Singh, daughter Mankrit and wife Baljeet Kaur when they were sleeping and set them on fire. Mankrit died of burn injuries on the spot. Her parents were admitted to Amritsar hospital. Seva Singh died in hospital, police said. Manjit Singh killed himself by jumping into a canal.

