Man, aides held for murder bid on his wife

The police on Wednesday arrested a man and his accomplices for alleged attempt to murder his seven months pregnant wife, who is currently under treatment for bullet injuries in stomach.

Arrested persons have been identified as Sandeep Singh the woman’s husband, and his two friends, Rajat Mahajan and Surinder Sharma. A pistol of 0.315 bore has also been recovered from them along with one live cartridge and other valuables, police said.

According to the police, Sandeep Singh (24), who married Rompu (26) on February 14, 2017, hatched a conspiracy to kill his wife and make it look like a case of robbery and murder. On January 5 evening, both were coming from Rattakhera to Banga village when in Moonak area of Sangrur, he stopped his car to step out for a cigarette.

Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “Later, he started cleaning the car as it was foggy weather. Soon, two motorcycle-borne persons armed with a pistol came and forced Sandeep to sit inside the car. They looted gold, cash and other valuables from them and shot at Rompu. The bullet hit her on stomach killing her foetus. Sandeep was unhurt.”

“During the investigation, Sandeep Singh told us that after the incident, he took his wife to Tohana at a very slow speed so that she could die on the way even though there was a hospital in Moonak, around 4 kms from the crime scene. From Tohana, Rompu was referred to the CMC at Hisar where she is undergoing treatment and is stated to be out of danger,” the SSP said.

