Mallanwala Khas Nagar Panchayat elections: All Congress candidates elected unopposed

All Congress candidates have been elected unopposed in the polls for Mallanwala Khas Nagar Panchayat of Ferozepur district, which had witnessed clashes during Congress and Akali workers on December 7.

Several elected Congress councillors or their kin figure in the FIRs filed after the clashes. They were booked for criminal intimidation, rioting with deadly weapons and unlawful assembly. These include Ajay Kumar, elected from ward number 12, Satpal Chawla, whose mother Roop Rani had been elected from ward number 9, and Munish Kumar Sharma whose wife Meenakshi has been elected unopposed from ward number 10.

There were a total of 31 candidates in the fray, of which papers of five independents were rejected on Monday. Another 13 candidates withdrew their nominations on December 12, leaving only 13 candidates in the fray for 13 seats in this panchayat.

No SAD candidate had filed nominations.

