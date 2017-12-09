Mallanwala clash: No SAD candidate files nomination for nagar panchayat polls

SAD leaders cut a cake to celebrate the birthday of party patron Parkash Singh Badal during a dharna at Ladowal in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh SAD leaders cut a cake to celebrate the birthday of party patron Parkash Singh Badal during a dharna at Ladowal in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh

Despite an extra day given by State Election Commission (SEC), no SAD candidate came forward to file nominations for Mallanwala Khas Nagar Panchyat polls, now rescheduled for December 20. After clashes between SAD and Congress workers on December 6, the original deadline for filing nominations, the SEC had given an extra day for filing nominations. SAD leaders had said they could not file nomination papers as were not able to get NoC from the office of Municipal Committee Mallanwala. However, on Friday, no SAD candidate came to obtain the NOC.

Meanwhile, the dharna by SAD workers at Harrike Headworks and other parts of Punjab was called off Friday evening. The dharna at Harrike Headworks since Thursday afternoon was led by Badal himself, who spent the night on the road along with workers. Earlier in the day, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had issued notice to SAD president Sukhbir Badal and Punjab DGP over dharnas across the state. However, Badal said dharna was only lifted after the police dropped Section 307 (attempt to murder ) charges from the FIR lodged against over 100 Akalis, which he called a “victory” of SAD workers.

Apart from this, the SEC had already transferred Mallanwala SHO Raman Kumar and Zira DSP Jaspal Singh. New appointments are yet to be made. Police had also lodged FIR against five Congress workers Thursday night. Meanwhile, five new nominations were filed Friday, all by independent candidates. With this, there are 31 contestants in the fray for 13 wards. Even in Makhu Nagar Panchayat, no SAD candidate filed nomination papers.

Dharnas across state

SAD workers had blocked main roads across the state. In Ludhiana, traffic at Laddhowal toll plaza on NH-1 came to a halt. In Barnala, the Barnala-Bathinda state highway was blocked. Similar was the scene in Jalandhar, Amritsar and Bathinda, where main roads were blocked for nearly five hours.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App